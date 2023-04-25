Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,773,000 after acquiring an additional 59,753 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,724,000 after acquiring an additional 159,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,065,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

NYSE ROP traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $443.69. 83,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,558. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $487.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.81.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.683 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

