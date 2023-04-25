RTL Group S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS RGLXY opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. RTL Group has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGLXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RTL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of RTL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

RTL Group SA is an entertainment company, which engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following business segments: RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The RTL Deutschland segment refers to all of the German television broadcasting activities.

