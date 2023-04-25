Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

Further Reading

