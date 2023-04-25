Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.22.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter.
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
