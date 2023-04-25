Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,557

Sanne Group (LON:SNN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,243 ($15.52) to GBX 1,557 ($19.45) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.73) to GBX 1,600 ($19.98) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Sanne Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:SNN remained flat at GBX 921 ($11.50) during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,561. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -204.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 921 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 920.92. Sanne Group has a 12-month low of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 950 ($11.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11.

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc provides corporate, fund and private client administration, reporting, and fiduciary services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Channel Islands, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Mauritius. The company offers fund services, including private equity, private debt, real assets, and hedge services; corporate services comprising governance, fiduciary, administration, listing, escrow, employee incentives and independent trustee, treasury, accounting and financial reporting, regulatory, tax, and compliance services; and data management and consolidation, portfolio monitoring, portfolio investment monitoring, and compliance services.

