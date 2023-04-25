SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAP. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($127.78) to €120.00 ($133.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $156.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is 114.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 398,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,378,000 after purchasing an additional 133,298 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.