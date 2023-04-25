Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $40.94 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $40.94 million and approximately $9,019.15 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,818.45 or 0.06640788 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00062131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019166 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,288,899,813 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

