Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VIG traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.11. 291,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,089. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $160.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

