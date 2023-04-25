Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $942,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657,536. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.57.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

