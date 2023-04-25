Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,471,000 after buying an additional 304,540 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 888,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 160,629 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 775,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 581.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 729,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 622,331 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 670,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 44,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,563. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.32. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $58.85.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

