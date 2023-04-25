Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,089 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 2.3% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after buying an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776,693 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

