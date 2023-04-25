Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of DFNM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.04. 13,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $48.93.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

