Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.42. 108,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.