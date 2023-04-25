Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,582,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,473,000 after buying an additional 598,860 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,314,000 after acquiring an additional 524,270 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,889,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,190,000 after purchasing an additional 686,822 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,394,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,940,000 after purchasing an additional 201,495 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,949,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,344,000 after purchasing an additional 332,472 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,909 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.