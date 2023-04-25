Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 48.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,835. The firm has a market cap of $212.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.92. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $295.00.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.81.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

