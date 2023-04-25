Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $574,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,189,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $58,716,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 328.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $67,409,000 after purchasing an additional 970,673 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 124.86% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

