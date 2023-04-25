Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

STX stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 124.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

