Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Select Sands Corp. (CVE:SNS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 29400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Select Sands Trading Down 11.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

