Serum Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Serum has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $19.31 million and $89.19 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000564 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00341446 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

