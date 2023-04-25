Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.95-$8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.47.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $244.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.83.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,223.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 255,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,738,000 after acquiring an additional 244,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 521,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,872,000 after acquiring an additional 174,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

