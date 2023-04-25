Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 22.77%. On average, analysts expect Shore Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $264.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $27,015.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 114,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,290.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dawn M. Willey acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $71,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,671.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,290.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $122,436. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 155.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

