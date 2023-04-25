Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $844-$853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.36 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shutterstock stock opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $217.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.87 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $542,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,140.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,227 shares of company stock worth $13,153,072. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Shutterstock by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

