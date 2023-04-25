Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Gap Up to $67.39

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.39, but opened at $70.48. Shutterstock shares last traded at $69.64, with a volume of 131,357 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Shutterstock Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.80.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $217.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $406,296.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,449,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,449,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $542,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,140.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,400 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $406,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,449,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,449,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,227 shares of company stock worth $13,153,072. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 544,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

