Sleep Number (SNBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Sleep Number has set its FY23 guidance at $1.25 to $2.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.25-$2.00 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.75 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sleep Number to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $540.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $50.61.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 62,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 36,491 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter.

SNBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

