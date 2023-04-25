SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on May 15th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$206.22 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

