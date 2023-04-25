Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

SNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.33.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,727. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.86. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $263.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,494 shares of company stock worth $17,928,932. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.