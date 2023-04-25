Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Soho House & Co Inc. to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -25.47% -450.95% -10.13% Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors -1.45% -17.67% 1.48%

Volatility and Risk

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc.’s rivals have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors 400 2322 3324 77 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Soho House & Co Inc. and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 11.67%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Soho House & Co Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million -$220.58 million -5.22 Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors $3.46 billion $196.01 million 6.67

Soho House & Co Inc.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Soho House & Co Inc. rivals beat Soho House & Co Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

