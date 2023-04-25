SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $14.17 million and $2.75 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000715 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00010891 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

