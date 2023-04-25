Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.90 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 32.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,108,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 273,747 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Featured Stories

