Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Purchases New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,744,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after purchasing an additional 373,106 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after buying an additional 66,847 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Lam Research by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 889,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,604,000 after buying an additional 48,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 755,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $514.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $499.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $548.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

