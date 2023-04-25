Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is Symmetry Investments LP’s 7th Largest Position

Symmetry Investments LP raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,000 shares during the period. Southwestern Energy makes up about 2.9% of Symmetry Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWN. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 61,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 77,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 640.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 290,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 251,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SWN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,523,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,423,678. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWN. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

