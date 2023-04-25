SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 175,732 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 78,680 shares.The stock last traded at $67.88 and had previously closed at $68.52.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average of $67.23.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.