SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.77

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.77 and last traded at $40.91, with a volume of 21903610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.71.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,158,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 157.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 191,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 116,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

