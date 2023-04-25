Standard Chartered’s (STAN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 900 ($11.24) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Standard Chartered to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.37) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 970 ($12.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 925 ($11.55).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Price Performance

STAN opened at GBX 632.40 ($7.90) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 478.60 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 799.40 ($9.98). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 685.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 640.70. The company has a market capitalization of £17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 916.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is currently 2,173.91%.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 23,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.75), for a total value of £165,723.41 ($206,973.16). In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.78), for a total value of £103,911.93 ($129,776.36). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 23,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.75), for a total value of £165,723.41 ($206,973.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,239 shares of company stock worth $38,364,700. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.