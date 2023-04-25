Status Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.20 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $101.20 million and $1.46 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00028076 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020595 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019011 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001225 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,341.79 or 0.99915849 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,233,951 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

