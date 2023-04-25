Status Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $100.80 million and $1.54 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00028339 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020576 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019100 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001233 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,390.47 or 0.99985564 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,233,951 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,852,233,951.4100976 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02708499 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $1,195,366.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

