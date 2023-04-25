Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STLD. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.50.

STLD opened at $109.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.11.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

