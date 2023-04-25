Stellar (XLM) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. Stellar has a market cap of $2.54 billion and approximately $43.79 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0949 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.77 or 0.00338845 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,366 coins and its circulating supply is 26,768,819,988 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is an open-source, decentralized blockchain network designed to facilitate the transfer of money and other assets between people and institutions. It was created by Jed McCaleb and Joyce Kim in 2014 and is overseen by the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF). Stellar can support a wide range of use cases, including remittances, micropayments, mobile money, and mobile banking, and is an attractive option for those looking to transfer funds across borders quickly and efficiently. The network’s native cryptocurrency, the lumen (XLM), serves as a digital asset for denominating network requirements, and is required to meet minimum balance requirements and pay transaction fees. In addition, it can act as a medium of exchange between otherwise illiquid assets, making it easier to move money between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.