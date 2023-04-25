Stephens Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $36.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.60.

CSX Trading Down 1.4 %

CSX stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.55.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

