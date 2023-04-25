Stephens Upgrades Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to “Overweight”

Stephens upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $420.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $415.00.

POOL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $417.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

POOL opened at $350.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pool has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $429.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.47 and its 200-day moving average is $335.71.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 126.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pool by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.