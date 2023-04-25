Steve D. Cooper Sells 203,591 Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 203,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $472,331.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,030.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.42. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Research analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OSS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 238,227 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,045,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It deals with the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

