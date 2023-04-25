Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,536,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,096,174. The company has a market capitalization of $193.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

