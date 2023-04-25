Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 10,153 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Moderna accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.32. The company had a trading volume of 454,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,335. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $7,626,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,895,743.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $7,626,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,895,743.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total value of $1,943,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,237,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,756,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,337 shares of company stock valued at $78,775,432. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.