Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 56 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AMT traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.15. The stock had a trading volume of 123,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.88.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.24.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

