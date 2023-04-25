Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $408,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in General Mills by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $88.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,738. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

