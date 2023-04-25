Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $426,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.08.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.5 %

PH stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $321.42. 37,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,513. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.