Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 3,374 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,599,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $324.75. The stock had a trading volume of 840,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.10. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

