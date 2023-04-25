Stifel Financial (SF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share.

NYSE SF opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $68.77.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 20,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,099,044.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 2,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

