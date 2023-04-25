Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 38,177 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 741% compared to the average volume of 4,538 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 63.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

INVZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.59. 5,941,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.53. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

