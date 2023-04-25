StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of -0.77. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $4.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. engages in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

