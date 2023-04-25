StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Trading Down 6.8 %
DTEA stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DAVIDsTEA (DTEA)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.